Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo Edition to Launch This Month

Interiors of Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo Edition.(Image: Skoda)

Czech car manufacturer, Skoda is all set to launch Monte Carlo edition of its c-segment sedan, Rapid in India this month. The bookings for the same will also start soon, the company confirmed at the technical briefing of its new offerings Kodiaq and Octavia RS. As the company announced, deliveries of the new Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo edition will begin in September and the prices are expected to be out by next week.Available in signature red exterior colour, the car gets black coloured front grille, diffuser, OVRMs and tailgate spoiler. It also gets a black coloured roof and 16-inch dual five-spoke alloy wheels with silver accents that provide a sporty stance to the car. The cars come with xenon headlights as standard and LED DRLs.Inside, the Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo edition comes with all-black interior with red stitching on the flat-bottom steering wheel and upholstery. The car also gets touchscreen infotainment system, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink.The powertrain on the new Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo edition will be same as the standard Rapid which comes with 2 engine options – 1.6-litre four cylinder MPI petrol engine that produces 104 bhp, 153 Nm and 1.5-litre TDI turbo-diesel engine that churns out 112 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The engines come with two transmission options – 5-speed manual transmission and for the automatic transmission, the petrol comes with a 6-speed DSG gearbox while the diesel comes with 7-speed DSG unit.When launched the car is expected to be priced between Rs 12 lakh – Rs 14 lakh. In this segment, the Rapid Monte Carlo edition competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Upcoming Hyundai Verna, and Volkswagen Vento.