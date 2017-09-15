ŠKODA Records 6.7 Per Cent Increase in Global Deliveries in August

Skoda Kodiaq. (Image: Skoda)

ŠKODA increased its global deliveries by 6.7 per cent in August to 86,100 vehicles (August 2016: 80,700 vehicles). The long-established Czech brand achieved strong growth rates in Europe, India and Russia in particular. The drivers of this growth are the brand’s flagship, the ŠKODA SUPERB, and the ŠKODA KODIAQ large SUV, which was launched at the beginning of the year.The manufacturer is expecting further impetus from its new compact SUV, the ŠKODA KAROQ, which recently celebrated its exhibition premiere at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt and which will be introduced to the markets in October.“ŠKODA has successfully continued its growth course in August,” said Alain Favey, ŠKODA Board Member for Sales and Marketing. “There is substantial interest in our top-of-the-range model, the ŠKODA SUPERB, and our large SUV, the ŠKODA KODIAQ, is also making a significant contribution to the positive development of our company. We are also expecting further growth momentum in the important SUV segment from the new ŠKODA KAROQ which will be gradually introduced to the markets from October,” continued Favey.As part of its 2025 Strategy, ŠKODA is expanding its model range with an extensive SUV campaign. The ŠKODA KODIAQ marked the start of this, with 48,300 deliveries already since its market launch. In August alone, deliveries of the brand’s first large SUV totalled 11,200. ŠKODA intends to use the ŠKODA KAROQ, currently making its debut at the IAA in Frankfurt, to further strengthen its position in the important SUV segment.In Western Europe, ŠKODA increased its deliveries by 4.4 per cent in August to 30,300 vehicles (August 2016: 29,000 vehicles). In Central Europe, ŠKODA saw growth of 13.3 per cent to 14,800 units (August 2016: 13,100 vehicles). In its home country of the Czech Republic, ŠKODA recorded 7,000 deliveries (August 2016: 6,400 vehicles, +9.6 %). In Eastern Europe excluding Russia, ŠKODA deliveries grew considerably by 27.2 per cent to 3,100 vehicles in August (August 2016: 2,400 vehicles).In China, the world’s biggest individual market, ŠKODA matched the previous year’s strong performance with 26,000 deliveries (August 2016: 26,000 vehicles).In India, ŠKODA recorded an increase of 76.2 per cent with 1,700 vehicles (August 2016: 1,000 vehicles).