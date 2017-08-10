Skoda Unveils Kodiaq SUV and Octavia RS in India

Skoda Kodiaq. (Image: Skoda)

Skoda has unveiled its much anticipated SUV Kodiaq in India. Unveiled in Berlin last year, the car is named after the Kodiak bear found in Archipelago in Alaska. Built on Volkswagen's MQB platform the Skoda Kodiaq shares the underpinnings with the Superb and the Octavia. The styling is based on the Skoda Vision S concept. What immediately stands out is the new front-end design that sports a large radiator grille and the two double-headlights create a four-eyed face. The lights are all LEDs on the front as well as the back and the wheel arches are slightly angular. There are a total of 14 paint finishes on offer – four standard and 10 metallic colour options.Internationally, the car has been unveiled with five engine options – two diesel and three petrol, and three transmission options – 6-speed manual, 6-speed DSG and 7-speed DGS Transmission. Reportedly, in India the SUV will get 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine with 7-speed DSG transmission. Another major attraction to the Kodiaq is the boot capacity, which is claimed to be the largest in the segment. According to the company, if you fold down all the seats in the 7-seater model, you can get a jaw-dropping boot space capacity of 2,065 litres.It is also a feature loaded car that comes with technologies like adaptive cruise control, emergency auto braking with radar assist, Dynamic Chassis Control for different riding modes and Skoda Connect.The Skoda Octavia RS will also make its comeback on the Indian roads in the 2017 avatar. Introduced first in 2000, the D-segment sedan, internationally is available in two engine options – 1.8-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 220 bhp and a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 184 bhp and 380 Nm of peak torque. In India, the Octavia RS will be available in two powertrain options – 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine and 2.0-litre TDI diesel engine. The transmission options include 6-speed manual and a 6-speed DSG unit. The 2.0-litre TSI engine will also get a 4 wheel drive variant.The front fascia of the new Octavia RS gets new headlamps and adaptive front lighting along with a sporty bumper and mesh grille. The car looks quite similar to the standard car but gets unique and sportier alloy wheels with much bigger tyres. At the rear, the car will have dual quad-shaped exhausts and a small rear wing at the boot door.Inside, the Octavia RS comes with ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, traction control and a touchscreen infotainment system. It also gets flat-bottom three spoke steering wheel, lane-assist, and blind spot management.India bound Skoda Kodiaq SUV and Octavia RS will be manufactured at the company's Aurangabad facility in Maharashtra. The kodiaq in India is likely to face a tough competition by Ford Endeavour and Isuzu MU-X while Octavia RS is expected to be priced at Rs 20 lakh. Skoda will launch the new Octavia RS by next month and the Kodiaq is expected to arrive in the Indian market by Q4. Watch this space for more updates.