SmartE Launches 1000 E-Rickshaws in Gurgaon in Partnership with Delhi Metro

SmartE, India’s first and largest shared electric mobility service has announced the launch of 1000 Electric Rickshaws in Gurgaon, in partnership with Delhi Metro. The service was flagged off at HUDA City Center Metro Station by Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari. Joining Gadkari for the launch were the Minister of State for Urban Development, Rao Inderjit Singh and Managing Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Mangu Singh.SmartE has forged an exclusive partnership with DMRC to offer services from key metro stations in the cities of Gurgaon and Faridabad. SmartE and DMRC are also closely working to enable Metro Smart Cards for SmartE ride payments and to drive the adoption of a ‘Common Mobility Card’ concept.The vehicles which are completely ‘Made in India’ are loaded with features including GPS tracking and sensors. The vehicles are designed keeping passengers safety and comfort in mind. SmartE has priced its service with fares starting at Rs 10 for first two kilometers and Rs 5/km thereafter.Speaking at the launch, Goldie Srivastava, Co-Founder & CEO, SmartE, said, “It is a proud moment for us today as we take a bold step towards realizing Government’s vision of making India a 100% electric vehicle nation by 2030. SmartE is uniquely poised to address the last-mile connectivity challenge faced by millions of people every day, not just in Delhi-NCR but also across India. The launch of 1000 e-rickshaws in exclusive partnership with DMRC, is an important step towards making last-mile commute easy, safe, affordable and eco-friendly for the citizens. We have been encouraged by the support provided to us by the Government of Haryana, and are thankful to the local administration including the DC, Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon, the Road Transport Authority and Gurgaon Police, for their relentless support.”SmartE was launched in October 2015 and has served over 6 million ‘zero-pollution’ rides. By December 2017, SmartE aims to serve over 3 million commuters per month, through its 1000 vehicle fleet. SmartE also aims to roll-out 10,000 vehicles by 2018-end and cross the 100,000 vehicle mark by 2020. At 100,000 vehicles, SmartE will help reduce close to a million tonnes carbon emissions, an equivalent of planting 17 million trees per year.