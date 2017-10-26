Steelbird Hi-GN Helmet Review - Safety With Hygiene

Steelbird Hi-GN Helmet with decals. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

It goes without saying how essential helmets are for road-safety, especially in a country like India, where the fatality rate in road accidents is higher than any other country of the world. Yet, people are not too keen on using helmets for a prolonged period of time, and the majority of them list hygiene as an example. It is true that wearing helmets for a long time leads to sweating and that could cause many problems.To address the growing need, Steelbird has recently introduced the Hi-GN range of helmets that promises to be an affordable alternative for anyone looking for hygienic helmets. We used the Hi-GN helmet during one of our road-trips to know how well it performs when used for a long period of time. Here’s our review of the Steelbird Hi-GN helmet!The Steelbird Hi-GN helmets are targeted towards all the age group, with major focus on the youth. The Hi-GN helmets are full-face helmets, with the provision for air intake. Hi-GN is available with graphics for youths and plain design for older people. The one we used was the ‘HUNK’ series with bright graphics and tinted visor (clear visor option is also available).The overall touch of orange, white and black makes the helmet look exciting and easily visible at night. The tinted visor though, can be a bit of compromise in safety while riding in night. Surely it looks good under the sun, giving the helmet a sporty appeal, and also reducing the sun brightness, but as the sun sets, the problem with the visor starts. While you can easily detach the tinted visor to opt for a clear visor, it is a bit of a hassle.Overall, the design of the Steelbird Hi-GN is instantly likeable and will attract the youths.Thankfully, we didn’t get a chance to crash test the helmet and came back home safely! But from our own past experience, we can vouch for a full-face helmet any day, rather than for a modular or a half-face helmet because of the obvious reasons. In case of a fall, a full-face helmet will save your face in totality. Also, Steelbird Hi-GN comes with the government approved ISI mark and is made of high-impact polycarbonate-ABS blend.Now this is a crucial factor that differentiates the Steelbird Hi-GN helmets from the other budget options. Often the riders complain about problems like hair loss, sweating, dirt, and bacteria after wearing helmets for a long period of time. Also, multiple people sharing the same helmet results in the airborne bacteria getting rubbed in the helmet padding and causes several problems.To solve this problem, the Hi-GN utilizes the bacterio static coating on the inner fabric of the helmet making it less irritant. The coating also inhibits the growth of bacteria and riders no longer have to worry about the infection in the scalp. The Hi-GN helmets are also claimed to be anti-allergic, anti-bacteria, anti-odour and antimicrobial.For what we felt, the sweating was way less than other budget helmets we have used in the past, and more importantly, there was no bad odour or itching.The Steelbird Hi-GN range is extremely light in weight and feels less sturdy for the initial few hours. The visor attracted scratches in the daily use. But overall, the surface is smooth and is comfortable to wear for long commutes. It also comes with washable and removable interior and, as per the company, made with long-lasting fabric.There’s a regular chin strap with ratchet mechanism that can be adjusted as well. There are air vents on the front as well back for the air to pass, which means sweating will not be a problem while riding in summers.The Steelbird Hi-GN helmet starts at Rs 1329 and goes up to Rs 1739 for the ‘Hunk’ range – which we tested – making it immensely affordable (at least for an ISI approved helmet). What you get at this price point is a range of helmets that not only looks good, but is comfortable and light to wear. The lightness, for some, could also come across as a negative for a safety equipment like helmets.This is because the lightweight design of the helmet reduces the sense of security. On the other hand, some might appreciate (like we did) the lightweight design. That said, the Hi-GN range offers an added advantage of hygienic elements like anti-odour, anti-bacteria and anti-allergic, making it a perfect choice not only for youths, but anyone looking for an affordable, stylish and a hygienic product.