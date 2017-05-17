Steelbird Launches Hi-GN Anti-Bacterial Helmets Starting at Rs 1,329

Steelbird helmets launched Hi-GN helmets starting at Rs 1,329, these helmets are made of performance fabric keeps the rider fresh in summers and during long rides.

Adding on to the sanitation features the new helmets, the company claims helmets to be anti-allergic, anti-bacteria, anti odour and tested against the antimicrobial activity. It also comes with a washable & removable interior.

Commenting on the new helmet Brand Steelbird Hi-GN Mr. Shailendra Jain Global Group Head - Sales & Marketing, Steelbird Helmets said “We often see young riders facing hair loss problem especially due to helmets. Sweating, dirt, food particles, multiple people sharing the same helmets and airborne bacteria getting rubbed in the helmet padding and breeding and multiplying in the warm environment is what affects the scalp health and in turn leads to hair loss. Our Hi-GN Steelbird helmets have been specially designed to do away with the hygiene related problem on the go. A lot of R&D has been done to combat the problem of the riders facing scalp infection owing to helmets. This model will surely bridge the gap considering the hygiene features allowing the riders to enjoy the ride with maximum comfort.”

The new Hi-GN helmet utilizes the bacteriostatic coating on the inner fabric of the helmet hence making the helmet less irritant when it comes in contact with the skin.

The helmets are available in four different categories namely Dashing (Non- Painted) Rs 1,329 Glossy (Painted) Rs 1,489 Hunk (With Decals) Rs 1,739 and Attis (With Decals) Rs 1,669.

