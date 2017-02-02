Subros Ltd Q3 Net Profit Down 45.6 Percent to Rs 3.27 Crore

Automotive component manufacturer Subros Ltd has reported a decline of 45.59 percent in its standalone net profit at Rs 3.27 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.01 crore in October-December period of last fiscal, Subros said in a statement.

However, its net sales was up 13.42 percent during the period under review to Rs 372.90 crore as against Rs 328.76 crore of the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Subros' total expenses were at Rs 352.04 crore, down 13 percent from Rs 311.53 crore of the corresponding quarter.