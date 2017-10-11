Sunny Leone Buys Limited-Edition Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo  

Nothing like being home in my sick a%$ whip!!!! Love @maserati "1 of 450" A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Actress Sunny Leone has a penchant for beautiful cars and it’s evident by her choice of cars. A couple of years back Sunny Leone became a proud owner of Maserati Quattroporte, gifted by her husband Daniel Weber. And now Sunny Leone has added yet another Maserati to her garage, which also happens to be the costliest one in her garage, and also the most powerful.Sunny has recently bought the limited-run Maserati Ghibli Nerissimo, a four seat grand tourer. Sunny bought the car in the United States, where the Ghibli is priced upwards of $80,000, which roughly translates to Rs 52 lakhs. However, in India, Maserati starts at Rs 1.1 crores for the Ghibli model. Sunny Leone also owns the BMW 7-Series in India.The car Sunny bought is a special model with only 450 units to be ever built for the U.S and Canadian markets. Sunny posted a photo of her with the car on Instagram with a caption – “Nothing like being home in my sick a%$ whip!!!! Love @maserati "1 of 450"The Ghibli in the U.S is powered by a 3.0-litre twin turbo petrol V6 motor with two states of tune – a 345 bhp motor and a 404 bhp motor. We are not sure what model Sunny has bought, but it is a special car indeed, with the 345 Bhp version doing 0-100 Kmph in 5.6 seconds, and the 404 bhp version in 4.8 seconds.Both the variants are mated to an 8-speed ZF automatic gearbox and get features like 12-way power front leather seats, a blind-spot monitor, front and rear parking sensors, a remote starting system and an all-black interior.In India though, Maserati only offers a diesel powered model of Ghibli. The Ghibli Nerissimo features an all-black exterior trim, with 20 inch alloy wheels.