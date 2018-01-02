Suzuki 2-Wheelers Rounds Up 2018 With a 50% YoY Growth in December

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan; rounded off the successful year 2018, clocking an overall sale of 39,786 units during the month to record a year-on-year growth of 50.16% for December. Once again, Suzuki Motorcycle India has shown an increase in both domestic, and the export front. The domestic sales contributed 32,786 units, up from 21,362 units in December 2016; while exports stood at 7,000 units; as against 5,133 units recorded for the same month last year.Cumulatively, Suzuki two-wheelers have already surpassed the 4 lakh unit sale milestone for the FY 2017-18 by clocking 4,20,736 units during the April-December 2017 period. The same represents a 39.31% increase over the 3,02,008 units clocked during the corresponding period, last year. Riding on these strong performances, Suzuki Motorcycle India record a total sale of 5,41,389 units in this year, a growth of 37.46% over 3,93,828 units clocked in 2016, making 2017 one of the most successful years for the company in India.Commenting on the performance, Mr Sajeev Rajasekhran, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL said, “While December is typically a lean-month for two-wheelers, we are thrilled to have been able to record a year-on-year growth of 50% during this month as well. With over 4 lakh sales completed in this financial year already, we are well-poised to achieve our annual target of 5 lakh sales annually. For Suzuki Motorcycle India, 2017 has been a special year. Not only have we enjoyed a stellar growth in terms of sales, but also as a brand we have grown in leaps and bounds. However, we do realize that this is just the beginning. 2018 promises to be even bigger and better with exciting products, announcements and partnerships in the offing. The onus is now on us to ride this momentum into the next-year as well.”