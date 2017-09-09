Suzuki Gixxer Cup and Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup Round 3 Report

Suzuki Motorcycle India and JK Tyre Motorsports showcased some brilliant racing at Kari Motor Speedway for the 3rd round of the Suzuki Gixxer Cup and Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup.This was the last round at Kari before the championship heads north to BIC for its 4th and final round in November. It also coincided with the final round of the Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup for the 2017 season, as the young Rookie was selected to be sent to Spain for the Road to Rookies Cup Selection.The riders put down improved lap times as compared to the previous round as they have got a mastery over the motorcycles halfway through the championship. The weekend was packed to the brim as usual with the usual gamut of Rider Briefing, Practice Sessions, Qualifying and 2 Races each for Suzuki Gixxer Cup and Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup.In the Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup, Race 1 was won by Jaden Gunawardena ahead of Lalhruaizela and Lalnunsanga. Needless to say, it was a thrilling battle, not just for the top 3, but even lower down the field, there were various riders sparring throughout the 8 lap race.Race 2 had Lalnunsanga and Lalhruaizela fighting for Pole position for the first 6 laps after which Jaden showed his professional experience and overtook both riders in the last 2 laps and claimed victory after battling hard with Lalnunsanga and won the race with a margin of 0.4 seconds. At the end, Lalhruaizela came third followed by Varoon.This round concluded the JK Tyre presents Suzuki Gixxer Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup for 2017 and Lalhruaizela from Mizoram was the lucky and talented young rider who was chosen to represent India in Spain for the qualifying round of the Road to Rookies Cup! He shall be flying there in October and we wish him the best of luck!The Suzuki Gixxer Cup Race 1 turned out to be the best race of the weekend with Joseph Matthew taking the top step of the podium by a mere 0.01 seconds only! Malsawmdawngliana made a phenomenal effort to catch Joseph Matthew but toward the end, the race tipped in Joseph’s favor.Race 2 of Suzuki Gixxer Cup surprised everyone with last year’s Road to Rookies Winner, Sachin Chaudhary progressing it to the 2nd spot after battling it hard with Malsawmdawngliana who sealed the pole position by 0.8 seconds only! Joseph Matthew had to settle with the 3rd position in the final race of the ever exciting 3rd round of Gixxer Cup 2017.1. Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup - Race 1Laps: 81st: Jaden Gunawardena11:36:3182nd: Lalhruaizela11:39:1083rd: Lalnunsanga11:39:768Best Lap: Jaden Gunawardena 1:24:779 @ 86.857 km/hr Average Speed2. Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup - Race 2Laps: 81st: Jaden Gunawardena11:36:9962nd: Lalnunsanga11:37:3763rd: Lalhruaizela11:37:628Best Lap: Lalnunsanga 1:24:498 @ 86.772 km/hr Average Speed3. Suzuki Gixxer Cup - Race 1Laps: 101st: Joseph Matthew14:17:0372nd: Malsawmdawngliana14:17:0483rd: Lalmawipuia14:20:633Best Lap: Malsawmdawngliana 1:23:055 @88.211 km/hr Average Speed4. Suzuki Gixxer Cup - Race 2Laps: 101st: Malsawmdawngliana14:15:5952nd: Sachin Chaudhary14:16:3553rd: Joseph Matthew 14:18:080Best Lap: Sachin Chaudhary 1:23:469 @ 88.360 km/hr Average Speed