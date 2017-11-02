Suzuki Intruder 150 Brochure Leaked, India Launch Soon

Suzuki Motorcycles seem set to launch an all-new motorcycle in the Indian market as the brochure of their new product has been leaked, giving a glimpse of what all it could come with. As per the leaked details and reports, the motorcycle has been named Intruder 150 and could be launched in India on November 7, 2017.This motorcycle is expected to be a premium cruiser offering by Suzuki and it might be going against the Bajaj Avenger 220 upon its launch. As the name suggests, the motorcycle will take inspiration from the original M1800R and could be powered by the 154.9cc engine that also does duty on the Suzuki Gixxer. If this is the case, the engine will have a power output of about 14 horsepower and 14 Nm of torque and could come with a 5-speed transmission setup. The engine, however, could be turned for better low-end torque delivery given the cruiser-themed design of the motorcycle.As seen in the images, the Intruder 150 will come with a large muscular fuel tank, large projector headlamps, relaxed riding position and LED tail lights at the back. The motorcycle could also come with ABS and will get twin chrome exhausts and 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels. The bike also seems to have a wind deflector at the front and disc brakes both front and back.What remains as the big question is what kind of a price tag does it come with as that would decide whether the Intruder 150 competes head-on against the Bajaj Avenger 150 or the Avenger 220, both of which have been a popular choice of motorcycles among those who want a cruiser-style motorcycle. Watch this space for updates.