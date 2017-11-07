Suzuki Intruder 150 Launched in India at Rs 98,340

Suzuki Motorcycles India have launched their cruiser motorcycle offering in the form of the Intruder 150 at a price tag of Rs 98, 340 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle borrows the ‘Intruder’ nametag from its elder sibling which is powered by a 1800cc engine.The Intruder 150 has the underpinnings of the Gixxer 150. It is powered by the same 154.9cc engine that’s capable of delivering 14.8 PS of power and 14 NM of torque and comes mated with a 5-speed transmission setup. Interestingly, the motorcycle remains carburetted and misses out on fuel injection. As per Suzuki, the Intruder 150 has received tweaks to the gear ratio, suspension setup, chassis and has a longer swingarm – all of which is meant to help it feel more cruiser-like. All the extra bodywork means that the Intruder 150 is about 8 kilos heavier than the Gixxer 150 and the fuel tank capacity is now 11 litres, unlike the Gixxer’s 12-litre fuel tank.The Intruder 150 clearly takes design inspiration from the Intruder 1800, which is evident from the large body panels and the huge headlamp at the front. The tail lights are LED units and the Intruder 150 has been fitted with disc brakes both front and back and gets ABS as standard.Other styling features include large dual exhausts, subtle use of chrome and the bike also carries over the instrument cluster from the Gixxer 150.The Intruder’s main competitors include the Bajaj Avenger siblings which also aim to offer cruiser-like styling and ride experience for those who want a motorcycle under Rs 1 lakh. To give you a perspective, the Bajaj Avenger 150 costs Rs 81,459 and the Avenger 220 costs Rs 89,690. So, the Intruder 150 is definitely priced at a premium but it has a long list of features and equipment that try to justify that price tag.We will be coming out with a first ride review of the Intruder 150 soon. Watch this space for updates.