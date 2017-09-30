Suzuki Launches Ecstar Engine Oil Brand in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has announced the foray of ECSTAR – a high-performance engine oil and chemical brand developed by Suzuki, into the Indian-market.Speaking at the launch, Mr Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, SMIPL said, “It is our constant effort to offer customers innovative and evolved products that allow them to derive superior experiences from their Suzuki motorcycles. ECSTAR oil from Suzuki is a powerful lubricant that not only enhances the enactment of its vehicles, but with its optimal lubricant formulation, will offer customers outstanding engine protection, a longer life-cycle for their two-wheeler as well as lower maintenance and fuel costs. ECSTAR oil ensures durability and better performance even in unfavourable riding conditions like uneven roads, extreme weather conditions, combustion contaminants etc.”Designed exclusively for Suzuki motorcycles’ engines, ECSTAR provides a blend of high-quality synthetic base oil additives that offer an improvement on the normal engine oil in friction characteristics, engine detergency and thermo stability. ECSTAR has passed rigorous tests that contribute to a superior performance by upto 2.8%*, fuel economy by upto 3.5%*; and a clean, longer engine life by preventing sludge and deposits.Furthermore, the innovative lubricating technology helps achieve thermal stability, hence delivering ultimate engine protection. It also assists the vehicle while starting the engine in cold climate and keeps it trouble free for a long time.Suzuki Motor Corporation launched ECSTAR, the brand of high-performance engine oil and products, in 1984. At present, the ECSTAR brand is widely marketed across Europe, America, Mexico, Australia and South East Asia.ECSTAR R9000 (10W40), which can be used for all Gixxer models as well as the Big Bikes – Hayabusa, GSX-R1000 &GSX-R1000R, will be available at the authorized Suzuki Two-wheeler dealerships with subsequent plans to expand the reach and portfolio.