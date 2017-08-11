Suzuki Launches Gixxer SF With ABS for Rs 95,499

Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, today rolled-out the new Gixxer SF ABS (with Anti-lock Brake System), expanding the popular Gixxer motorcycles portfolio in India. The newly introduced Gixxer SF ABS comes in two variants – Carbureted (Standard) and Fuel Injected (FI). The bike will be available across Suzuki dealerships in India.The ABS is a supplemental system that automatically controls the braking force more efficiently and avoids wheel lock-up in case of slippery road conditions, inconsistent road contours; or sudden braking. Besides ABS, the Gixxer SF advanced Fuel Injection Technology is equipped with 6 sensors that calculate the optimum amount of fuel to be injected for better combustion efficiency; offering customers better fuel efficiency and a more exciting ride.Customers can now pick their Gixxer SF motorcycle from two colour options – Metallic Trition Blue (YSF) and Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Mat Black (KGL). The Carbureted (Standard) variant is priced at Rs 95,499 (Ex-showroom, Delhi) while the Fuel Injected variant is available for Rs 99,312 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).Commenting on the accomplishment, Mr Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL, said, “We are pleased to announce the ABS fitted variant of Gixxer SF. The new variants not only enhance the rider’s safety, but also make every ride more exciting. We are confident that the new Gixxer SF variant will strengthen our foothold amongst the conscientious young riders who want to make a style statement, but also don’t want to compromise on their safety.”