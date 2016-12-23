Suzuki SV650 Scrambler Introduced in France

Much to Scrambler fans' delight, a Scrambler version of the 2017 Suzuki SV650 has been unveiled in France.

Scramblers have quite become a favourite amongst motorcycling enthusiasts with their neo-retro design, and Suzuki is now the latest brand to join the list of manufacturers who make Scrambler variants.

The Japanese brand is perhaps testing market response to the SV650 Scrambler as it is only available in France for now.

The Suzuki SV650 Scrambler, however, has only gotten cosmetic changes. There no off-road tyres or raised pipes or a long travel suspension.

But it is also notable that Scramblers in today's world are more to do with Scarmbler-ish styling and not off-road capabilities. So, in today's terms the SV650 Scrambler is nothing short of the typical Scrambler that motorcyclists sought out for. The new bike has small wind deflector, radiator shrouds, chain guard and front mudguard.

Suzuki SV650 Scrambler (Image: Suzuki)

There's retro-style protection for for the headlamp, handlebar has been raised slightly and it has brown leather saddle stitching, which all completes the 'classic' look.

Speaking of classic, it's not classic when it comes to safety, ABS is standard. Also, the engine is Euro4 compliant.

The SV650 Scrambler is powered by a liquid-cooled, 645cc v-twin engine which produces 75bhp power and 64Nm of torque, and is sure to be pitted against Ducati Scrambler.

The SV650 Scrambler has been priced at 7,999 Euros (around Rs 5.82 lakh), but the bike will only be sold in France. Currently not unavailable in India, we can only hope Suzuki brings the SV650 to the country eventually.