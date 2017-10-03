Suzuki Two-Wheelers Caps Off September with Record Sales of 57,469 Units

Ushering in the festive season with yet another impressive performance, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, capped off September 2017 with record sales for consecutive months. Suzuki Two-Wheelers India registered a domestic sale of 50,785 units in India, breaching the significant landmark for the first-time in the process.Overall, Suzuki Two-Wheelers clocked a Y-O-Y growth of 32.99% with 57,469 units (Domestic + Exports), drawing significant gains on its 2016 performance during the same month. This consistent upward trajectory enabled Suzuki Two-wheelers to improve its April-September (FY 2017-18) performance by 41.73% viz-a-viz last year, with total sales of 2,81,182 units in this period. September was also a month of aggressive expansion for Suzuki Two-wheelers with 13 new dealership inaugurations, expanding its presence to 467 dealerships all over India.Speaking on Suzuki Two-wheeler’s September performance, Mr. Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing (SMIPL) said, “We are thrilled at the flying-start we have made to the festive season. Our performance in September is just an extension of the excellent run we have been enjoying in FY 2017-18. Navratras are also a season of auspicious beginnings, and we are delighted to welcome 13 new dealerships into the Suzuki family.”Targeting 5 lac unit sales the FY 2017-18, Suzuki Two-wheelers is set to build on this momentum especially in centers where there is a strong demand for premium two-wheelers.