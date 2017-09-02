Suzuki Two-Wheelers Records Its Highest-Ever Sales in India, Registers 54.3% Growth in August

Continuing the upward momentum, Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, has recorded its highest-ever sale for a single month – clocking 56,745 units at a year-on-year growth of a whopping 54.3%, during August 2017.As the festive-season beckons, Suzuki Two-wheelers has already completed the sale of 2,23,552 units for the period of April –August, 2017 at a growth-rate of 55%. For the first-time in its history, Suzuki Two-wheelers is targeting an annual sale of 5,00,000 units for the FY 2017-18.Speaking on this performance, Mr Sajeev Rajasekhran, EVP, Sales and Marketing, SMIPL said, “Our performance in August has been consistent with the rapid strides that we continue to take in FY 2017-18. With the introduction of new Gixxer ABS variants and the Gixxer Special Edition this month, we can now offer our customers new, exciting options across all product categories. Not only does this augur well for us, but ahead of the festive season, has injected a renewed confidence in our efforts to best serve our customers.”August was an action-packed month at Suzuki two-wheelers both from a product, as well as a brand-perspective.