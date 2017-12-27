Suzuki XBEE Compact Crossover Wagon Launched in Japan

Suzuki Motor Corporation has today launched the new XBEE (cross-bee) in Japan, a compact crossover wagon of a whole new genre, fused with the spacious cabin of a wagon and SUV. The all-new XBEE adopts the Suzuki Safety Support and comes with Dual Sensor Brake Support (DSBS) collision-mitigating system and the Backup Brake Support collision-mitigating system for backing-up, which is installed for the first time on Suzuki’s compact car.It is also installed with functions that support safety driving including a 3D View that lets the driver see the vehicle’s 360-degreee surroundings in three-dimensional view. The new XBEE qualifies for Sapo Car S Wide*1 of the Safety Support Car (Sapo Car)*1, which is promoted by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for its expansion.It adopts light and rigid new-generation platform “HEARTECT”, and all variants are installed with 1.0L direct-injection turbo engine and mild hybrid system. Combines with the six-speed automatic transmission, it strikes a balance between driving performance with plenty of power and excellent fuel efficiency.The 4WD variant is installed with two new driving modes: powerful Sport mode; and Snow mode that suppresses spinning of tires in starting and accelerating on snow and icy roads. The 4WD variant also comes with standard equipment of two more driving functions: Grip Control that supports starting on muddy and slippery roads; and Hill Descent Control that maintains vehicle speed at 7km/h when descending on a steep downhill.