Tata Hexa Launched With Prices Starting at Rs 11.99 lakh

Tata Hexa, the latest crossover from the brand, has been launched with a price tag of Rs 11.99 lakh for the base variant and Rs 17.49 lakh for the top trim.

Bookings for the Tata Hexa commenced a few days ago and deliveries are expected to start by the end of this month.

Powering the base trim Hexa is the 2.2-litre Varicor engine, which was first seen on the Tata Safari Storme. It delivers 150 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque, but in this scenario, it is a lot smoother and refined. It is paired to a five-speed manual.

The other upper variants - XM and XT - come with a slightly more powerful 2.2-litre 156hp 400Nm Varicor400 diesel engine. This engine gets six-speed manual as well as automatic gearboxes.

The 6-speed manual gearbox version comes with four drive modes – Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road. ‘Comfort’ is meant for city driving and focusses on delivering better fuel efficiency.

The Hexa has a seven-seat layout as well as a six-seat configuration. Safety is covered by dual front airbags and ABS as standard on all trims. The Hexa XT gets six airbags, traction control and ESP.

Tata Hexa interior (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

The Hexa is available in five colours. Other features include cruise control, 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, ConnectNext infotainment system with a touchscreen, along with 10-speaker JBL sound system and an eight-way adjustable driver’s seat.

Tata Hexa prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)

XE - Rs 11.99 lakh

XM - Rs 13.85 lakh

XMA - Rs 15.05 lakh

XT - Rs 16.20 lakh

XTA - Rs 17.4 lakh

XT 4X4 - Rs 17.49 lakh