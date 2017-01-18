Tata Hexa Launched With Prices Starting at Rs 11.99 lakh
Tata Hexa (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Tata Hexa, the latest crossover from the brand, has been launched with a price tag of Rs 11.99 lakh for the base variant and Rs 17.49 lakh for the top trim.
Bookings for the Tata Hexa commenced a few days ago and deliveries are expected to start by the end of this month.
Powering the base trim Hexa is the 2.2-litre Varicor engine, which was first seen on the Tata Safari Storme. It delivers 150 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque, but in this scenario, it is a lot smoother and refined. It is paired to a five-speed manual.
The other upper variants - XM and XT - come with a slightly more powerful 2.2-litre 156hp 400Nm Varicor400 diesel engine. This engine gets six-speed manual as well as automatic gearboxes.
The 6-speed manual gearbox version comes with four drive modes – Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road. ‘Comfort’ is meant for city driving and focusses on delivering better fuel efficiency.
The Hexa has a seven-seat layout as well as a six-seat configuration. Safety is covered by dual front airbags and ABS as standard on all trims. The Hexa XT gets six airbags, traction control and ESP.
Tata Hexa interior (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
The Hexa is available in five colours. Other features include cruise control, 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, ConnectNext infotainment system with a touchscreen, along with 10-speaker JBL sound system and an eight-way adjustable driver’s seat.
Tata Hexa prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)
XE - Rs 11.99 lakh
XM - Rs 13.85 lakh
XMA - Rs 15.05 lakh
XT - Rs 16.20 lakh
XTA - Rs 17.4 lakh
XT 4X4 - Rs 17.49 lakh
