Tata Hexa to Get Three Customisable Kits Including Tuff

A tougher concept version of the Tata Hexa was showcased at the Auto Expo last year, called the Hexa Tuff. According to an accessories brochure, Tata will offer the Tuff as an add-on kit.

The Tuff kit will have additional body cladding, a roof box, a wireless charger with tray in the front centre armrest, heads-up display, tyre pressure monitoring system and car mats. The kit will add-on a price of about Rs 1.3 lakh.

The second add-on available will be called Expedition kit, which will incorporate feature to compliment outdoor activities. It is expected to come with a roof platform with an LED light bar, a foldable roof-mounted canopy, puddle lamps, a waterproof luggage bag and a shovel.

The Luxe kit will be more a glamorous version of the Hexa, with flashy bits on the exterior such as inserts in the light clusters and on the side mouldings, chromed door handles and an illuminated front logo. The cabin too will get some additional glamour, with a wireless charging pad, a chiller box and puddle lamps.

Tata Hexa (Image: News18.com)

The features in the three kits will also be available as stand alone add-ons, along with other choices such as leather seat upholstery, tyre repair kit, cycle carrier and infotainment components such as amplifiers and subwoofers.

Due for launch on January 18, with bookings open across the country, the Hexa will be powered by 2.2-litre Varicor diesel engine in two states of tune, paired to a choice of manual or automatic gearbox, depending on the engine. It is expected to be priced at Rs 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

