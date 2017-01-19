Tata Hexa Vs Toyota Innova Crysta: Which is Better

With the Tata Hexa's launch on Jaunary 18, there is now another option available for buyers who are looking for a car that is powerful and can carry a family in comfort. Toyota Innova Crysta too has been a well sought after car in this segment.

Following is a comparison of the two cars based on specifications and the features they offer:

Power

Hexa

Powering the base trim Hexa is the 2.2-litre Varicor engine, which was first seen on the Tata Safari Storme. It delivers 150 PS of power and 360 Nm of torque, but in this scenario, it is a lot smoother and refined. It is paired to a five-speed manual.

The other upper variants - XM and XT - come with a slightly more powerful 2.2-litre 156hp 400Nm Varicor400 diesel engine. This engine gets six-speed manual as well as automatic gearboxes.

The 6-speed manual gearbox version comes with four drive modes – Auto, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road. ‘Comfort’ is meant for city driving and focusses on delivering better fuel efficiency.

Innova Crysta

Toyota Innova Crysta (Image: Toyota India)

The petrol variant of the Innova Crysta comes with a new 2.7 litre Dual VVT-i motor that delivers 166 horsepower and 245 Nm of torque and will be available with both automatic and manual transmission option.

The diesel Innova Crysta comes with two displacement options - 2.4 litre unit that produces 150 bhp and 343 Nm of torque and a 2.8 litre unit that develops 174 bhp and 360 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic with sequential shift.

The engines are BSIV compliant with intercooler, turbocharger, 4-inline cyclinder.

Both petrol and diesel variants come with two drive modes - ECO and Power.

Equipment

Hexa

Tata Hexa rear (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

The Hexa has a seven-seat layout as well as a six-seat configuration. Safety is covered by dual front airbags and ABS as standard on all trims. The Hexa XT gets six airbags, traction control and ESP.

The Hexa is available in five colours. Other features include cruise control, 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, ConnectNext infotainment system with a touchscreen, along with 10-speaker JBL sound system and an eight-way adjustable driver’s seat.

Innova Crysta

The Innova Crysta comes with a seven and eight-seat layout. It comes with cruise control in the top two variants. ABS and EBD is standard in all trims, and the lower vatiants get three airbags and seven in the higher variants.

Hill start assist control system is available in top end seven-seater trims.

There are a total of six colours available for the Crysta depending upon the choice of variant, namely Garnet Red, White Pearl Crystal Shine, Avant-Garde Bronze, Silver, Grey and Super White.

Toyota Innova Crysta rear (Image: Toyota India)

Pricing

Hexa

Tata Hexa prices (ex-showroom, Delhi)

XE - Rs 11.99 lakh

XM - Rs 13.85 lakh

XMA - Rs 15.05 lakh

XT - Rs 16.20 lakh

XTA - Rs 17.4 lakh

XT 4X4 - Rs 17.49 lakh

Innova Crysta

The Innova Crysta is available at a starting price tag of Rs 13,72,800 and the top model costs Rs 19,62,300 (all prices ex-showroom, Delhi).