Tata Kite 5 Christened Tigor, To Launch in India Soon

Tata Motors had showcased their 'Impact' design language with a host of cars at the 2o16 Delhi Auto Expo and some of those cars have already made way into the Indian market. It started with the Tiago, which was first called Zica, and then it was the Hexa that launched last month. Now, the company seems set to have finalised on the name of the Kite 5 concept they showcased at the expo, called the 'Tigor'.

The company is calling it a 'Styleback' design due to the coupe-like roofline of the Tigor.

Announcing the name Tata TIGOR, Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “After HEXA, we are speeding towards our next market introduction, the Tata TIGOR which opens a new category of style and attitude in this segment. We will announce its commercial launch soon and are excited to see the IMPACT of the ‘Styleback’ on our customers."

The car is expected to have be identical from the front to the Tiago and the interiors are expected to be similar as well. The major change, other than the silhouette of the car, would be at the back. The differentiating factor for the Tigor would be the fact that the roofline seems to merge with the boot while keeping the length of a sedan, giving a sportier and bolder stance.

Upon launch, the car is expected to take on the likes of the Hyundai Xcent, Maruti Suzuki DZire and the Ford Figo.

