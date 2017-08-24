Tata Launches Electric Car Charging Station in Mumbai, Mahindra e2o Benefits

Mahindra e20 at the Tata Electric Power Charging Station in Vikhroli, Mumbai. (Image: Tata Power)

Tata Power, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, has installed their first Electric Vehicle charging station at Tata Power Receiving Station at Vikhroli, Mumbai. Tata Power has taken this initiative of providing charging stations along with Mass - Tech Controls. The electric charging station is one-of-its-kind station in India and will act as a recharge point for electric cars on road.Commenting on the same, Mr. Anil Sardana, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “We are proud and happy with the launch of Electrical Vehicle Charging stations as Tata Power continues to set a high standard in adopting sustainable practices by using innovative technology, providing customers access to energy-efficient processes. We are moving towards clean power for all and it is our endeavor to provide the best of the solutions for our country to achieve a greener tomorrow”.These chargers would facilitate electric car users to charge their cars (Battery Electric Vehicles such as the Mahindra e2o, Nissan Leaf, etc) at any time safely and conveniently. The chargers can also monitor the car battery charging status and units consumed while charging a car. Currently, only the Mahindra e2o is a mass-produced EV in India.Earlier, Ola and Mahindra came together to launch an EV charging station on the similar lines. But the station was meant only for the Ola run electric cars. The company plans to set up charging stations at various locations in Mumbai and is already in discussions with various stakeholders.