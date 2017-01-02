Tata Motors Aims to Launch Kite 5 by March 2017

The love for cars that give more for lesser money in India is no secret, it gave way to the compact SUV and the compact sedan segment in India. These segments have been witnessing great sales and the companies want a share of this pie. Tata Motors announced at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo that their offering in this segment would be the Kite 5 and the company is now aiming to launch it by March 2017.

Tata Motors has been riding high on the success of their hatchback offering – Tiago, as the car has become one of the best-selling products from the Indian automaker’s stable. The company posted their strongest ever sales figures in October 2015 and the Tiago played a major role in that.

Tata’s next launch will be the Hexa, which the company claims to be the most luxurious car they have ever built. We tried it out before the launch, which is going to take place on January 18, and were left thoroughly impressed. But the Kite 5 has a bigger task at hand as it is aimed at a larger audience.

The car, based on the pre-production model displayed during the auto expo, proved that it could be one of the better-looking compact sedans available in India, thanks to the roofline which gently merges into the boot, giving it a coupe-like appearance. That looks way neater than the awkwardly shaped tiny boots in other offerings in the market.

The car looks pretty much identical to the Tiago in terms of appearance from the front. Inside the car, the company could fit a touchscreen infotainment system by Harman along with safety measures like dual airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) and Corner Stability Control (CSC).

The heart of the car is expected to be the 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine and the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, which also powers the Tiago. These engines could be slightly re-tuned as they would now be pulling a much larger body as compared to the Tiago.

In terms of what the car could be priced at, we expect it to undercut the Zest.

As of now, we can only wait and watch as to what goodies the car actually gets. One thing is for sure, if the company manages to price it well and if the car is as good as the Tiago and the Hexa, it would go a long way in changing the perception of the company in India to a carmaker that builds value for money premium cars. After all, it was Tata Motors that came out with one of the country’s first compact sedan – the Indigo eCS.