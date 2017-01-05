Tata Motors and Castrol Announce Global Strategic Partnership

Tata Motors and Castrol have announced the signing of a three-year strategic partnership agreement for the supply of Commercial Vehicle Oils to Tata Motors globally.

The agreement will cover over 50 markets including SAARC and ASEAN region, Middle East, Africa, Russia and Latin America. As Tata Motors expand their international footprint, Castrol with its established presence in these markets, will support Tata Motors’ channel partners with high-quality products and services to enhance their market share and profitability.

Tata Motors is a key strategic global account for Castrol and this new agreement is a step forward in the partnership which goes back three decades, starting in India where Tata Motors is the largest commercial vehicle manufacturer. As a preferred partner of Tata Motors, Castrol will work closely with the Tata team to co-engineer products suited to meet specific requirements of new engine technology and environment regulations.

Commenting on the agreement, Guenter Butschek – CEO and Managing Director, Tata Motors Limited, said: “Tata Motors has had a long and enduring partnership with Castrol in India, delivering exceptional products and outstanding service for our customers. We are delighted to extend this partnership to a global level and look forward to leveraging our complementary strengths to offer our channel partners high-quality support.”

Mandhir Singh, CEO, BP Lubricants, said: “Tata Motors is a valued key global strategic account for Castrol and we are excited about extending our relationship to global markets. As Tata Motors explores new markets, we are committed to supporting them with our pioneering technology products, superior service offers and expertise in retail marketing and promotion, to add value to this partnership.”

