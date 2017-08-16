Tata Motors Announces Appointment of New CFO

Tata Motors has appointed Mr. P B Balaji as the new Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors Group from November 2017, to drive financial performance. P B Balaji is a global finance professional with over two decades of experience in the corporate sector. He started his career with Unilever in 1995 and worked in different corporate finance roles across Asian markets, Switzerland, UK and India. Since 2014, he has been heading the finance function as the Chief Financial Officer of Hindustan Unilever, a $6 billion enterprise. Prior to that, he was the Chief Accountant of the Unilever Group in London.Mr. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Motors said: "Mr Balaji’s deep knowledge in all areas across finance and his global experience will be very valuable for the Tata Motors Group. He will be a great addition to the management team.""Tata Motors is delighted to welcome Mr. Balaji as the new CFO for the Tata Motors Group. He will play a very important role in our transformation journey and help us in our renewed focus on the topline, market share growth, major cost reduction initiatives and efficiency improvements to deliver better financial performance and profitability in the future." said Mr. Guenter Butschek, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director, Tata Motors."The Tata Group represents the leading edge of Indian business and I am delighted to have the opportunity to work with the Tata Motors’ leadership team. I look forward to being part of the transformation journey and an exciting career ahead," said Mr. P B Balaji.Mr. Balaji is a graduate of Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai and has a post-graduate management degree from Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. He will up take up his new assignment in November this year.