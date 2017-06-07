Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicles Director Ravindra Pisharody Resigns

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors today said the head of its commercial vehicles division Ravindra Pisharody has resigned citing personal reasons.

He has been holding the position of Executive Director (Commercial Vehicles) since June 21, 2012, having joined Tata Motors as Vice President Commercial Vehicles (Sales & Marketing) in 2007. Prior to joining Tata Motors, Pisharody was with Castrol Ltd, a subsidiary of BP. He had also worked with Philips India in various roles.

Top 5 fuel-efficient cars in India!

Pisharody has submitted his resignation as Executive Director (Commercial Vehicles) and as a Director of the company and its associated companies for personal reasons, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing. His resignation comes at a time when Tata Motors has witnessed sales of its commercial vehicles slowing down in the domestic market.

The company's CV sales grew by just 0.45 per cent to 3,05,620 units in 2016-17. In May 2017, the company's overall commercial vehicles sales in the domestic market were at 23,606 units, down 13 per cent from the same month last year.

Tata Motors is the largest Commercial Vehicle manuafcturer in India. Tata entered the passenger vehicle space by joining hands with Mercedes-Benz in 90’s and later launching their first India-made Indica car in 1998.

Also Watch: