Tata Motors Domestic Sales Up By 5% in October 2017

Tata Motors Limited, yesterday announced growth in October 2017, driven by strong sales performance in Pick-up (45%) & ILCVs (7%). The domestic Passenger and Commercial Vehicle Business, recorded a growth of 5% at 48,886 units, in October 2017, compared to October 2016, last year. This is at the back of festive demand across segments, increased positive customer sentiments and the introduction of new products.Domestic - Commercial VehiclesTata Motors’ overall commercial vehicles sales in October 2017, in the domestic market were at 32,411 nos., higher by 7% over October 2016. The sales grew on the back of a further ramp-up of production, growing demand for newly launched products and higher customer uptick owing to increased consumption across sectors, coinciding with peak festive season buying trends across segments. Cumulative sales growth of commercial vehicles in the domestic market for the fiscal (April-October 2017) were at 193,782 units, a growth of 5%, compared to 184,871 units, in the same period, last fiscal.The M&HCV trucks segment grew by 8%, at 11,391 nos., in October 2017. This segment witnessed growth in demand due to increasing acceptance of Tata Motors’ SCR technology, infrastructure development led by government funding and restrictions on overloading creating greater demand for new high tonnage vehicles, especially for new 37T multi-axle trucks and 49T tractor trailers.The I&LCV truck segment also saw an upward trend and grew by 7% at 3,760 units in October 2017, driven by the performance of new product introductions.The pickup segment at 5,604 units in October 2017 reported a strong growth of 45% with the Tata Xenon Yodha and ACE Mega XL gaining acceptance and demand across markets while the SCV cargo segment with sales at 8,413 units, remained flat, over last year. The passenger carrier (including buses) segment sales were at 3,243 units were lower by 17%, over October 2016, as the fresh purchase from STUs and the release of permits have been subdued.Domestic - Passenger VehiclesIn October 2017, Tata Motors passenger vehicles, recorded sales of 16,475 units, growth of 1%, over October 2016. This was supported by continued good performance of new generation vehicles Tiago, Tigor, Hexa and an excellent response received for the newly launched compact SUV, Nexon.Cumulative sales growth of passenger vehicles in the domestic market for the fiscal (April-Oct 2017) were at 97,892 units, a growth of 10%, compared to 88,976 units, in the same period last fiscal.ExportsThe company’s sales from exports was at 4,311 nos., in October 2017, a decline of 32%, due to continued drop in TIV in Sri Lanka (by 53%) and Nepal (by 46%).Commenting on the sales performance, Girish Wagh, Head, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Tata Motors domestic Commercial Vehicle business grew by 7% over October 2016 on the back of strong product portfolio across segments and a further ramp-up in production. With increasing acceptance of our SCR technology, infrastructure development and higher demand for our new high tonnage vehicles especially the 37T multiaxle trucks and 49T tractor trailers, our M&HCV segment grew by 8% over last year. The I&LCV segment witnessed a growth of 7% in October 2017, with the new product introductions including the Ultra range. Pick up segment witnessed a consistent strong growth of 45% in October 2017 with Tata Xenon Yodha & ACE Mega XL gaining traction with increased demand across markets. With our business turnaround, our commercial vehicle business will continue to be our key focus and we will undertake appropriate measures to improve our performance across segments and cater to the discerning needs to our customers.”Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “We continue to keep the sales momentum going, led by a strong product pipeline of Tiago, Tigor, and Hexa. We have successfully completed the launch of Nexon across the country and are delighted with the response and it is currently witnessing a waiting period of around 8 weeks. While we have grown, we could have done better had it not been for the long holiday season. We will maintain cautious optimism in the market and hope to see this momentum continue.”