Tata Motors Global Sales Grow 14 Percent in September

Home grown auto major Tata Motors have reported a 14 percent increase in its global wholesales to 1,16,419 units in September this year. The automakers' global sales of commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range stood at 41,503 during the month, up 20 percent compared to same period last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.The passenger vehicles segment saw 10 percent increase in global sales of 74,916 units in September. The global numbers include its subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover. Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 57,365 units, the company said, adding Jaguar sales for the month were 17,284 vehicles, while Land Rover stood at 40,081 units.