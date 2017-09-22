Tata Motors Has 3 New Cars Lined Up to Complete Entire PV Category

Automobile manufacturer Tata Motors has lined up three new passenger vehicles (PV) in the design stage to fulfill the gap in the segment it operates in. "With the launch of the compact SUV Nexon, we have completed 71 percent of the entire PV category. We have three new cars in the design stage which will further meet the gap", Tata Motors design head Pratap Bose told reporters.The three cars would in the five-seater, seven-seater SUVs and premium hatchback categories. The design of the cars would take place at the company's three studios located at Pune, Coventry (UK) and Turin (Italy), he said.These cars would be launched by the end of 2019-20, Bose added. Presently, the company would consolidate on its offerings in the market, adding that the production platforms would be curtailed from six to two. These two would be the advanced modular and Jaguar Land Rover platforms, he said.In the last 16 months, the company launched three models -- Tiago, Tigor and the Hexa. "All these models have received good response from the buyers", Bose said. In the last fiscal, Tata Motors PV segment grew by 22 percent and outpaced the industry growth, he said.