Tata Motors Launches Tiago Wizz Edition For Rs 4.52 lakhs

To usher in the festive season, Tata Motors today announced the launch of the limited-edition TIAGO Wizz. Featuring a more sporty, dynamic, young and confident style, this new edition is priced at Rs 4.52 lakhs for the petrol version and Rs 5.30 lakhs for the diesel version (ex – showroom Delhi), inclusive of the accessory kit.According to Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors - “Festive season is all about celebrations and we want to partner with our customers to provide them the joy of mobility. With the TIAGO Wizz limited-edition, we want to celebrate the success of TIAGO and begin the festive season with something special for our current and potential customers. The TIAGO truly has been the ultimate game changer for Tata Motors. With robust demand since its launch, it has helped us post a month on month growth. Additionally, the introduction of the AMT variants brought in a new set of customers, further consolidating our position in the hatchback segment. With nine exciting new features, the TIAGO Wizz is yet another step towards making the brand more aspirational.The new Tata Tiago Wizz comes with striking contrast black roof and spoiler, berry-red grill highlights, Dual-tone interiors with paino black finish and sporty red accent, dual-tone wheel cover with red accent and blacked out B-pillar.