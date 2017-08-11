Tata Motors Launches Tigor in Nepal for NPR 23.45 Lakh

Tata Motors along with its sole authorized distributor for Nepal, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. announced the commercial launch of its new ‘StyleBack’, Tata TIGOR. At a starting price of NPR 2345000 Lakhs, for the Revotron 1.2L (petrol) variant, the TIGOR will be available across the country.Unveiling the Tata TIGOR, Mr. Johnny Oommen, Head, International Business, Tata Motors, said, “With our passion to shape the mobility of tomorrow, we have constantly pushed the boundaries of automotive engineering by creating new category vehicles. With the launch of TIGOR, we expand our product portfolio, invite new customers and reinforce our spirited comeback in the passenger vehicle market.”Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Mr. Saurya Rana, President, Sipradi Trading Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are very proud to be the first International market of Tata Motors that is launching TIGOR. The Indian sales figure is eminent to justify that the TIGOR is a gem of a product from Tata Motors and we expect it to do wonders in the Nepalese market.”With a renewed focus on design, Tata Motors is recapturing the consumer mind space, which is helping the Company to strengthen its brand proposition. It's lively and dynamic stance exudes the feeling of youthfulness. On the inside, the TIGOR makes ‘INtelligent’ use of space and has ‘INviting’ interiors and connectivity features that will make owners feel ‘INtouch’ with the world inside and outside.The design is complemented by enhanced performance and driving dynamics. The TIGOR will be available in petrol variant - Revotron 1.2L with class-leading driving dynamics. The engine is available with multi-drive modes – Eco and City.Available in 4 variants XE, XT, XZ & XZ (O) –TIGOR will come in six exciting colour options - Copper Dazzle, Espresso Brown, Pearlescent White, Platinum Silver, Striker Blue and Berry Red. TIGOR will come with a standard warranty of 4 years or 75,000km, whichever is earlier, with an option to further extend.Tata Motors has built a strong pipeline of new products, which come with the IMPACT design language and leading technologies to make the new product line-up an exciting proposition.