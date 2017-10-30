Tata Motors Rolls Out 1,00,000th Tata Tiago From Sanand Facility

Tata Motors has recently rolled out 1,00,000th unit of its famous hatchback Tiago from its Sanand plant in Gujrat. The plant has been running full steam to meet the booking pipeline. Launched in April 2016, Tiago was the first car to embody the company’s Impact design philosophy. The top-end variant is the most popular among first-time car buyers and the recently introduced AMT variant has seen an overwhelming response.With inputs from the Pune, UK and Italy design studios, the Tiago flaunts an appealing exterior design that emphasizes the compact look and sharp design. The hatchback also crossed 1 lakh booking milestone in July.Available in petrol and diesel variants with two new engines - Revotron 1.2L (petrol engine) and Revotorq 1.05L (diesel engine), Tata Tiago is available in 17 different variants and ranges from Rs 3.21 lakh for the base model up to Rs 5.75 lakhs for the top end. The car has been company’s best seller since the launch and as per various reports on the internet, Tata is also planning to roll out Tata Tiago EV and Tata Tiago Sport in the market.Recently Tata also launched Tiago Wizz edition that comes with comes with striking contrast black roof and spoiler, berry-red grill highlights, Dual-tone interiors with paino black finish and sporty red accent, dual-tone wheel cover with red accent and blacked out B-pillar.In the Indian car market, Tata Tiago competes with the likes of Hyundai Grand i10, Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 and Datsun Redi-go.