Tata Motors Sales Down 1 Percent in January, Tiago Continues Witnessing Strong Sales

Tata Motors has reported a 1 percent decline in total sales in January at 46,349 units compared to 47,035 units in the same month last year. Domestic sales of Tata Motors' commercial and passenger vehicles remained flat at 41,428 units in January over the same month of the previous year.

Sales of passenger vehicles in the domestic market grew 21 percent to 12,907 units last month on the back of robust sales of hatchback Tiago, Tata Motors said in a statement.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company's domestic sales were down 7 percent at 28,521 units, the auto major said. Exports during the month declined by 13 percent at 4,921 units compared with 5,637 units earlier.