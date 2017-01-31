Tata Motors T1 Racer Program 2.0 Begins

In line with the company’s strategic objective of making the profession of truck driving aspirational, Tata Motors has announced the second edition of its the truck driver race selection and training program (TRP 2.0). Acting as a catalyst to induce drivers into the commercial vehicle profession, the T1 Racer Program will present shortlisted Indian truck drivers, with an opportunity to compete in Season IV of the T1 Truck Racing Championship at India’s globally renowned F1 race track – The Buddh International Circuit (BIC), Greater Noida.

After as stellar performances by Jagat Singh and Nagarjuna amongst others is a testimony to the success of the Truck Racer Program, organised for the first time during the T1 PRIMA TRUCK RACING CHAMPIONSHIP 2016. Having being trained for over three months by some of the best race instructors in India roped in by MOMA (MOMA Motorsport Management), the ‘Heroes of the Highways’ took home the highest price money ever won in an Indian motorsports event, held in 2016. A sum of rupees 10 lakhs each was awarded to winners who stood first in the two SUPER CLASS races. TRP 2.0 has attracted over 1000 applications for Season IV of the T1 PRIMA TRUCK RACING CHAMPIONSHIP 2017.

Speaking on the occasion, R.T. WASAN, Vice President (Commercial), Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, “As a leader in the Indian commercial vehicle space, Tata Motors has always been at the forefront in introducing first-of-its-kind innovative initiatives and with the truck racing, we conceptualized the T1 Racer Program, held last year for Indian truck drivers, for the very first time. Designed with the idea of making the profession of trucking and truck driving aspirational, TRP will act as a catalyst to induce Indian drivers into the fast growing T1 family and TRP 2.0 has over two times the number of truck drivers participating for a race seat, over the last year. With an overwhelming response and a more robust training program, over last year, we are confident that the program will equip shortlisted drivers to excel at Season IV of the T1 PRIMA TRUCK RACING CHAMPIONSHIP 2017.”

The TRP training structure was designed uniquely since race craft training is to be imparted to truck drivers, who had no previous exposure to track driving. Of these, there may be many, who have never driven a PRIMA and had little or no formal education. Hence, the course material has been designed to make it driver-friendly, so it could be grasped by the drivers, and that too, in limited time. MOMA designed a training program consisting of four Levels of training & elimination.

Level 1 - To impart elementary race theory & track driving lessons

Level 2 - Include a more intensive Prima-driving session

Level 3 - Involve rigorous physical and mental training sessions

Level 4 - Enable transition of a “road-driver” to a “Prima-Racer”

Tata Motors, the country’s largest commercial vehicles manufacturer brought the popular motorsport of truck racing to India in 2014. The T1 PRIMA TRUCK RACING CHAMPIONSHIP added an exciting dimension of truck racing to one of the biggest trucking markets in the world, India.