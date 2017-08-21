cricketnext
»
1-min read

Tata Motors to Invest More Than Rs 40 Billion to Boost Sales

Tata Motors has committed to invest 25 billion rupees in its passenger vehicles unit and will pump in more than 15 billion rupees in its commercial vehicles business this year and annually over coming years

Reuters

Updated:August 21, 2017, 2:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Tata Motors to Invest More Than Rs 40 Billion to Boost Sales
The logo of Indian carmaker Tata Motors . (Photo: Getty Images)
Tata Motors will invest more than 40 billion rupees ($625 million) to boost sales of its passenger and commercial vehicles, its chief executive said on Monday, as the Indian automaker looks to return to profit in its domestic business.

The company has committed to invest 25 billion rupees in its passenger vehicles unit and will pump in more than 15 billion rupees in its commercial vehicles business this year and annually over coming years, chief executive Guenter Butschek told reporters in Mumbai.

Tata Motors, which owns the luxury Jaguar Land Rover brand, has been trying to turn around its loss-making domestic unit by modernising products, improving efficiency, cutting costs and streamlining its organisation and supplier base.

Also Watch: BMW M3 Test Drive Review

Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Frontier Villages: The Other Train To Pakistan

India's Frontier Villages: The Other Train To Pakistan

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.