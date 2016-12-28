Tata Motors to Launch Virtual Reality Showrooms by Second Half of 2017

In a bid to boost relations with customers, Tata Motors is planning on launching VR (virtual reality) showrooms which would give would-be buyers a five-dimension experience.

First of such showrooms are expected to come up by second half of 2017. The idea is to create a system like the ones in use at some Disneyland parks where visitors can feel or smell the ocean through virtual reality.

These VR systems will be self-operated, with a only an executive to receive customers and collect data, according to a report on Autocar India. The objective of these showrooms is to 'excite' the customers enough to make them want to go for a test drive.

Tata Motors also wants to tackle the problem of high real estate costs of setting up conventional showrooms at some parts of cities like Mumbai and Delhi.

The initiative will also help Tata expand its network of conventional dealerships and workshops in the country. From about 255 conventional showrooms some two years ago, Tata has now set up 450 touch points for passenger vehicle division. The company plans to take this number higher to 1,500 in three years.

With more reach across the country and a new model, Tiago, Tata has managed reserve a spot in the top 10 best-selling cars in November. Also Hexa, set to launch on January 18, is expected to push to Tata's market performance.