Tata Motors to Unveil 'TaMo Futuro' at 2017 Geneva Motor Show

Tata Motors will be showcasing the first car of its performance brand, christened 'TaMo' at the Geneva Motor Show. The car in question is internally called the 'Futuro', and is a two-seater, mid-engined sportscar. The concept will be unveiled at this year's Geneva Motor Show in March.

There are only about 250 units of the Futuro to be built. The car's styling picks is believed to pick inspiration from Opel Speedster (or Vauxhall VX220). Tata is hoping to price it at around Rs 25 lakh for the production version of the Futuro which is expected to go on sale by mid-2018, according to a report on Autocar India.

Not much has been revealed about the Futuro yet, however it is expected to come a turbocharged 1.2 Revotron engine boosted to develop 180hp. Power figures may not be impressive but the car stands at 800 kg of kerb weighht, and hence will have a good power to weight ratio.

Tata Motors had also unveiled the Aria roadster concept at the 2000 Geneva motor show, and a year later a coupé version. These cars never saw a production line and the name Aria was eventually given to the MPV.

