Tata Nexon AMT XZA Variant Spied, Launch Soon

Tata Motors recently launched its compact SUV Nexon in the market but only in with manual transmission and as News18.com exclusively told earlier, the latest product by Tata will also have an AMT (automated manual transmission) variant which expected to be launched by the end of the financial year 2017-18. The Tata Nexon AMT variant has been spied various times now and as per the latest spy shots, the AMT unit bears an XZA badging at the back which indicates that the AMT variant will have a top spot in the Nexon line-up.Launched this week at a starting price of Rs 5.85 lakh, the Tata Nexon currently have 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine from the Revotron series that churns out 108 hp and 170 Nm of peak torque and 1.5L diesel engine from the Revotorq family that makes 108 hp and 260 Nm of torque. Both the engines on the new Tata Nexon are paired to the 6-speed TA6300 synchromesh with overdrive manual transmission. As per Tata, the AMT unit will feature 6-gear ratios. Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show this year, the car offers three driving modes – Eco, City and Sport.Inside, the car gets first-in-segment floating 6.5-inch touchscreen display along with Harman infotainment system that comes with 8-speakers. Additionally, the Nexon is equipped with Android Auto and voice assistance. It also gets automatic climate control and tilt-adjust steering.From the safety perspective, the car has front dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control. In India Tata Nexon competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford Ecosport.