Tata Nexon Bookings Open, Launch in September

Tata Motors is all set to launch its much-anticipated car, Nexon in coming months and as per the various reports on the internet, various dealerships across the country have already started accepting bookings for the same. Designed at Tata Motors’ in-house facility in Pune, the sub 4-meter compact SUV has a wide and strong stance because of the sloping roofline, big 16-inch alloy wheels and the flared wheel arches. The front end of the Nexon is bold, thanks to the projector headlamps which also come with nice looking Daytime running lights. From the back, the tail lights are all LEDs and the x-shaped ivory white accent makes gives the Nexon an instant recall factor.With the new Tata Nexon company is also adding two new engines to its powertrain portfolio the 1.2L Turbocharged Petrol from the Revotron series and the 1.5L Diesel engine from the Revotorq family. Both the engines on the new Tata Nexon will be paired to the 6-speed TA6300 synchromesh with overdrive manual transmission. The car will offer three driving modes – Eco, City and Sport. Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show this year, Nexon will feature a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Harman designed audio system, automatic climate control, and tilt-adjust steering.From the safety perspective, the car will have front dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control. When launched the new Tata Nexon will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford Ecosport.