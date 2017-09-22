Tata Nexon Compact SUV – All You Need to Know, Prices, Variants, Features and Mileage

Ivory white inserts on fog lamps. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Tata Motors has finally launched the much anticipated Nexon Compact SUV in India for a starting price of Rs 5.85 Lakhs and goes all the way up to Rs 9.45 Lakhs for the top variant. Both the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The new Nexon is available in 5 variants and 2 engine options. So we have compiled a know-it-all for the Tata Nexon, including the features, price, variants and more.One of the first things that play an important role in a compact SUV’s success is the way it looks and the Nexon manages to turn heads wherever it goes. There are so many shades of colours used on the outside, like the exterior paint of the car, the roof, the blacked out body cladding and the ivory white accents on the fog lamps and the shoulder line.In terms of proportions, the car has a wide and strong stance because of the sloping roofline, big 16-inch alloy wheels and the flared wheel arches. The front end of the Nexon is bold, thanks to the projector headlamps which also come with nice looking Daytime running lights. From the back, the tail lights are all LEDs and the x-shaped ivory white accent makes gives the Nexon an instant recall factor.Tata Nexon is loaded with features and the top-spec XZ+ gets features like Projector headlamps with DRLs, Eight speaker Harman 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, voice commands, message readout and reply, Front centre armrest with sliding tambour door storage and Smart key with push-button start (wearable wrist band).Other features include Multi-drive modes (Eco, City and Sport), Voice commands for climate control, Rear parking camera, Day/night inside rearview mirror, Rear AC vents, Cooled and illuminated glovebox, Harman ConnectNext sound system with four speakers and ABS, airbags as standard.The Tata Nexon gets an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine with an output of 110 PS power and 260 Nm of torque. There’s also a petrol 1.2-litre Revotron unit with 110 PS output and 170 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, with an AMT gearbox in process for the coming days.Tata Motors has not listed the mileage of the Nexon SUV officially. But according to the sources and the mileage we got during our test drive, here are the figures-Petrol – 17.5 kmplDiesel – 21.5 kmplTata Nexon is priced very competitively, giving a run for the money to its rivals. Here are the variant wise prices-PetrolTata Nexon XE - Rs 5.85 LTata Nexon XM - Rs 6.5 LTata Nexon XT - Rs 7.3 LTata Nexon XZ - Rs 8.45 LTata Nexon XZ+ - Rs 8.6 LDieselTata Nexon XE - Rs 6.85 LTata Nexon XM - Rs 7.4 LTata Nexon XT - Rs 8.15 LTata Nexon XZ - Rs 9.3 LTata Nexon XZ+ - Rs 9.45 LAll prices ex-showroom, Delhi.