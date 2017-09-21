Tata Nexon Compact SUV Launched in India for Rs 5.85 Lakhs

Tata Motors has finally launched the much anticipated Nexon Compact SUV in India for a starting price of Rs 5.85 Lakhs and goes all the way up to Rs 9.45 Lakhs for the top variant. Both the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The new Nexon is available in 5 variants and 2 engine options and here are variant wise prices for the Nexon Compact SUV –PetrolTata Nexon XE - Rs 5.85 LTata Nexon XM - Rs 6.5 LTata Nexon XT - Rs 7.3 LTata Nexon XZ - Rs 8.45 LTata Nexon XZ+ - Rs 8.6 LDieselTata Nexon XE - Rs 6.85 LTata Nexon XM - Rs 7.4 LTata Nexon XT - Rs 8.15 LTata Nexon XZ - Rs 9.3 LTata Nexon XZ+ - Rs 9.45 LThe all-new car will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster. The Nexon SUV is based on the company’s new IMPACT design language and brings a new urbanish design to the table. The new Tata Nexon is available with a total of five color options - Moroccan blue, Vermont red, Seattle silver, Glasgow grey and Calgary white.The cabin of the Tata Nexon is a fresh take on any SUV, with a multi shade cabin and a bucket load of segment first features. Some of the features are Projector headlamps with DRLs, Eight speaker Harman 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, voice commands, message readout and reply, tront centre armrest with sliding tambour door storage, Smart key with push-button start (wearable wrist band) and more.The Tata Nexon gets an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine with an output of 110 PS power and 260 Nm of torque. There’s also a petrol 1.2-litre Revotron unit with 110 PS output and 170 Nm of torque. Both the engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox, with an AMT in process for coming days.