Tata Nexon Compact SUV Launching Today, Watch Its First Drive Review

Tata is all set to launch its much anticipated compact SUV Nexon today. Designed at Tata Motors’ in-house facility in Pune, the sub 4-meter compact SUV has a wide and strong stance because of the sloping roofline, big 16-inch alloy wheels and the flared wheel arches. The front end of the Nexon is bold, thanks to the projector headlamps which also come with nice looking Daytime running lights. From the back, the tail lights are all LEDs and the x-shaped ivory white accent makes gives the Nexon an instant recall factor.The new product from the house of Indian car manufacturer comes with a host of new age features, new set of engine, refined cabin and is based on the IMPACT design language, making it stand apart from the crowd.The new SUV will be offered in 4 trims –XE, XM, XT and XZ+ and with 2 engine options. There’s a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor with 110 hp of power and an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine with 100 hp output. Both the engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. An AMT unit will be added later. The car will offer three driving modes – Eco, City and Sport. Unveiled at Geneva Motor Show this year, Nexon will feature a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Harman designed audio system, automatic climate control, and tilt-adjust steering.From the safety perspective, the car will have front dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control. Once launched, the Tata Nexon compact SUV will compete against the giants of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster. Keep checking this space for more updates.