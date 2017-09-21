LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Tata Nexon Compact SUV Live Launch: Price, Variants, Features and Specifications

News18.com | September 21, 2017, 11:46 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Tata Motors is all set to launch the much anticipated Nexon Compact SUV in a few moments from now. The all-new car will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster. The Nexon SUV is based on the company’s new IMPACT design language and brings a new urbanish design to the table. There are 4 variants and 2 engine options available for the buyers, with only 1 gearbox on offering. Given the Tata’s record to launch competitively priced cars, it will be interesting to see how Nexon SUV is priced for the domestic market. We are bringing a live launch blog of the Nexon SUV here, to give out all the details of the launch event live. Stay tuned for further updates!

Watch the Live Launch here-

Sep 21, 2017 11:46 am (IST)

Tata Nexon comes with SmartKey with push-button start and wearable wristband.

Sep 21, 2017 11:41 am (IST)

Tata Nexon gets eight speaker Harman 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, voice commands, message readout and reply

Sep 21, 2017 11:37 am (IST)

Tata Motors has sold 75,000 Tiago so far. Received 1.2+ lakh bookings till now, making it the most successful Tata product ever.

Sep 21, 2017 11:34 am (IST)

Tata Nexon to be available in five colour options - Moroccan Blue, Vermont Red, Seattle Silver, Glasglow Grey and Calgary White.

Sep 21, 2017 11:30 am (IST)

Here is our first drive review video of the new Tata Nexon

Sep 21, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

Tata Nexon is also available with a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque.

Sep 21, 2017 11:22 am (IST)

Tata Nexon to come with a new 1.5-litre diesel engine with 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of peak torque.

Sep 21, 2017 11:16 am (IST)

Here is what Tata Nexon looks like

Sep 21, 2017 11:10 am (IST)

Tata Nexon will be available in 4 variants - XE, XM, XT and XZ+

Sep 21, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

Here is our first drive review of Tata Nexon compact SUV - Tata Nexon First Drive Review – Leading By Example

  • 19 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    204/9
    42.0 overs
    		 210/3
    30.5 overs
    England beat West Indies by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    IND vs AUS
    281/7
    50.0 overs
    		 137/9
    21.0 overs
    India beat Australia by 26 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    176/9
    20.0 overs
    		 155/10
    19.3 overs
    West Indies beat England by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 15 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup
    PAK vs WXI
    183/4
    20.0 overs
    		 150/8
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat World XI by 33 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 13 Sep, 2017 | Independence Cup
    PAK vs WXI
    174/6
    20.0 overs
    		 175/3
    19.5 overs
    World XI beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES