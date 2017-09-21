Tata Nexon Compact SUV Live Launch: Price, Variants, Features and Specifications

Tata Motors is all set to launch the much anticipated Nexon Compact SUV in a few moments from now. The all-new car will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster. The Nexon SUV is based on the company’s new IMPACT design language and brings a new urbanish design to the table. There are 4 variants and 2 engine options available for the buyers, with only 1 gearbox on offering. Given the Tata’s record to launch competitively priced cars, it will be interesting to see how Nexon SUV is priced for the domestic market. We are bringing a live launch blog of the Nexon SUV here, to give out all the details of the launch event live. Stay tuned for further updates!
Watch the Live Launch here-
Here is our first drive review of Tata Nexon compact SUV - Tata Nexon First Drive Review – Leading By Example
