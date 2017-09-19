cricketnext
Tata Nexon Compact SUV Variant Wise Features

The new Tata Nexon compact SUV is available in four trims, namely XE, XM, XT and XZ+ and we bring you a detailed variant wise equipment breakup for the car.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:September 19, 2017, 4:11 PM IST
Tata Nexon. Image used for representation. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
As Tata Motors gears up for the launch of the much anticipated Nexon compact SUV, every eye is set on the pricing of the all-new product from the house of Indian car manufacturer. Tata will launch its Nexon on September 21, 2017 and has already begun accepting bookings for the compact SUV. Available in two engine options, and offering a wide array of segment first features, Nexon is expected to give a stiff competition to the established rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Hyundai Creta.

Available in four trims, namely XE, XM, XT and XZ+, we bring you a detailed variant wise equipment breakup for the Nexon-


Tata Nexon XE (Base variant)

Umbrella holder in front doors

Glovebox with cup holders, wallet holder, card holder

Manual climate control

Dual-front airbags

ABS with EBD

Multi Drive modes

Tail lamps with LED inserts

Three-tone interiors

Fabric seats

Folding rear seat

Front power windows

Tata Nexon, Tata Nexon features,Tata Nexon price, Tata Nexon harman, Tata Nexon floating dashtop screen, technology news The Connectnext infotainment by Harman in the new Tata Nexon offers Android Auto support and Apple Carplay is expected to be introduced soon. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Tata Nexon XM (In addition to the features on XE variant)

Harman ConnectNext sound system with four speakers

AM/FM, USB, Aux-in, iPod and Bluetooth connectivity

Steering mounted audio controls

Rear parking sensors

Remote central locking

All four power windows

Electrically adjusted ORVMs

USB fast charging

Shark fin antenna

Dual-tone wheel covers

Tata Nexon Projector headlamps with DRLs. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Tata Nexon XT (In addition to the features on XE and XM variant)

Automatic climate control

Rear AC vents

Rear power outlet

Cooled and illuminated glovebox

Roof rails

Body-coloured side mirrors and door handles

Tata Nexon, Tata Nexon features,Tata Nexon price, Tata Nexon harman, Tata Nexon floating dashtop screen, technology newsFloating Dashtop Infotainment System.(Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Tata Nexon XZ+ (Top variant, in addition to features on XE, XM and XT variants)

Projector headlamps with DRLs

Eight speaker Harman 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, voice commands, message readout and reply

Front centre armrest with sliding tambour door storage

Smart key with push-button start (wearable wrist band)

Voice commands for climate control

Voice alerts for door open, seatbelt reminder, low fuel, park brake release and service reminder

Dual-tone roof colour

215/60 tyres with 16-inch alloy wheels

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

Rear seat 60:40 split and fold

Rear parking camera

Day/night inside rearview mirror

Rear defogger

Driver’s seat height adjust

Height adjustable seatbelts

The new Tata Nexon is available with a total of five color options - Moroccan blue, Vermont red, Seattle silver, Glasgow grey and Calgary white. The expected starting price of Nexon is Rs 6.5 Lakhs, going up to Rs 10 Lakhs.
