Tata Nexon Compact SUV Variant Wise Features

The Connectnext infotainment by Harman in the new Tata Nexon offers Android Auto support and Apple Carplay is expected to be introduced soon. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Projector headlamps with DRLs. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Floating Dashtop Infotainment System.(Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

As Tata Motors gears up for the launch of the much anticipated Nexon compact SUV, every eye is set on the pricing of the all-new product from the house of Indian car manufacturer. Tata will launch its Nexon on September 21, 2017 and has already begun accepting bookings for the compact SUV. Available in two engine options, and offering a wide array of segment first features, Nexon is expected to give a stiff competition to the established rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Hyundai Creta.Available in four trims, namely XE, XM, XT and XZ+, we bring you a detailed variant wise equipment breakup for the Nexon-Umbrella holder in front doorsGlovebox with cup holders, wallet holder, card holderManual climate controlDual-front airbagsABS with EBDMulti Drive modesTail lamps with LED insertsThree-tone interiorsFabric seatsFolding rear seatFront power windowsHarman ConnectNext sound system with four speakersAM/FM, USB, Aux-in, iPod and Bluetooth connectivitySteering mounted audio controlsRear parking sensorsRemote central lockingAll four power windowsElectrically adjusted ORVMsUSB fast chargingShark fin antennaDual-tone wheel coversAutomatic climate controlRear AC ventsRear power outletCooled and illuminated gloveboxRoof railsBody-coloured side mirrors and door handlesProjector headlamps with DRLsEight speaker Harman 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, voice commands, message readout and replyFront centre armrest with sliding tambour door storageSmart key with push-button start (wearable wrist band)Voice commands for climate controlVoice alerts for door open, seatbelt reminder, low fuel, park brake release and service reminderDual-tone roof colour215/60 tyres with 16-inch alloy wheelsRear centre armrest with cup holdersRear seat 60:40 split and foldRear parking cameraDay/night inside rearview mirrorRear defoggerDriver’s seat height adjustHeight adjustable seatbeltsThe new Tata Nexon is available with a total of five color options - Moroccan blue, Vermont red, Seattle silver, Glasgow grey and Calgary white. The expected starting price of Nexon is Rs 6.5 Lakhs, going up to Rs 10 Lakhs.