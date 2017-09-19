Tata Nexon Compact SUV Variant Wise Features
The new Tata Nexon compact SUV is available in four trims, namely XE, XM, XT and XZ+ and we bring you a detailed variant wise equipment breakup for the car.
Tata Nexon. Image used for representation. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
As Tata Motors gears up for the launch of the much anticipated Nexon compact SUV, every eye is set on the pricing of the all-new product from the house of Indian car manufacturer. Tata will launch its Nexon on September 21, 2017 and has already begun accepting bookings for the compact SUV. Available in two engine options, and offering a wide array of segment first features, Nexon is expected to give a stiff competition to the established rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport and Hyundai Creta.
Available in four trims, namely XE, XM, XT and XZ+, we bring you a detailed variant wise equipment breakup for the Nexon-
Tata Nexon XE (Base variant)
Umbrella holder in front doors
Glovebox with cup holders, wallet holder, card holder
Manual climate control
Dual-front airbags
ABS with EBD
Multi Drive modes
Tail lamps with LED inserts
Three-tone interiors
Fabric seats
Folding rear seat
Front power windows
The Connectnext infotainment by Harman in the new Tata Nexon offers Android Auto support and Apple Carplay is expected to be introduced soon. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Tata Nexon XM (In addition to the features on XE variant)
Harman ConnectNext sound system with four speakers
AM/FM, USB, Aux-in, iPod and Bluetooth connectivity
Steering mounted audio controls
Rear parking sensors
Remote central locking
All four power windows
Electrically adjusted ORVMs
USB fast charging
Shark fin antenna
Dual-tone wheel covers
Projector headlamps with DRLs. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Tata Nexon XT (In addition to the features on XE and XM variant)
Automatic climate control
Rear AC vents
Rear power outlet
Cooled and illuminated glovebox
Roof rails
Body-coloured side mirrors and door handles
Floating Dashtop Infotainment System.(Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Tata Nexon XZ+ (Top variant, in addition to features on XE, XM and XT variants)
Projector headlamps with DRLs
Eight speaker Harman 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, voice commands, message readout and reply
Front centre armrest with sliding tambour door storage
Smart key with push-button start (wearable wrist band)
Voice commands for climate control
Voice alerts for door open, seatbelt reminder, low fuel, park brake release and service reminder
Dual-tone roof colour
215/60 tyres with 16-inch alloy wheels
Rear centre armrest with cup holders
Rear seat 60:40 split and fold
Rear parking camera
Day/night inside rearview mirror
Rear defogger
Driver’s seat height adjust
Height adjustable seatbelts
The new Tata Nexon is available with a total of five color options - Moroccan blue, Vermont red, Seattle silver, Glasgow grey and Calgary white. The expected starting price of Nexon is Rs 6.5 Lakhs, going up to Rs 10 Lakhs.
