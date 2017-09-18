Tata Nexon SUV Top 5 Unique Features

Floating Dashtop HD Touchscreen

The Connectnext infotainment by Harman in the new Tata Nexon offers Android Auto support and Apple Carplay is expected to be introduced soon.

(Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Tata Motors is all set to launch its much-anticipated Nexon compact SUV in India on 21September, 2017. The new SUV flaunts a host of segment-first features and comes with an urbanish design language - IMPACT, targeting the new-gen buyers or Millennial (as they are called). It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Tata NEXON is the best product to come out from the Indian manufacturer’s stable, not only in terms of engineering but also design. We have listed 5 unique features that the new Tata Nexon comes with-As mentioned above, the Multi Drive Mode is a first-in-segment feature and is offered to get the best out of the car, depending on your driving style. There are three driving modes to choose from – Eco, City and Sport and each mode ensures that the driver gets the desired performance, based on the requirements. For spirited driving, Sport mode is there. For balanced city drive, the City mode allows you to cruise swiftly in city traffic and the Eco mode is for mileage hungry.Yet another segment first is a feature inspire by luxury end cars - the “Grand Central Console”. The central console on the Nexon adds a very premium and sporty feel to the interiors. But it’s the unique sliding tambour door mechanism for easy storage space, finished in piano black shade that gives it a very premium feel.Another segment first, the floating dashtop screen is something seen in much expensive German made cars above Rs 30 Lakhs. The 6.5-inch HD display is also a touchscreen unit and adds to the premium interiors of NEXON. The concept of the Floating dashtop touchscreen is more of a safety feature as it reduces “eye-off road time” and the HD screen makes the graphics on screen vivid & lively, taking the whole viewing experience to a new level.Wearable key band design is something which is not synonymous with car keys. It’s a design generally found in health tracking wrist bands. Tata took the wrist band design, integrated it with smart key and presented us with a wearable smart key, meaning you need not to worry about your key getting lost all the time. Just wear it, open the car, press the push button start and you are good to go!Last is the Harman powered infotainment system enabled with a drive mode based HMI theme. All the latest Tata cars come with the Harman sound system with 8-speaker system giving a personalized home theatre experience. This time, though, Tata has equipped the system with Android Auto and Car Play (Car play to be offered soon). This means you can now use Google’s android auto via USB enables for calling, messaging, navigation and voice assistance from the infotainment system. Infotainment system comes with the ability of reading text & Whatsapp messages and voice based reply commands.