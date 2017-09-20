Tata Nexon to Launch Tomorrow on 21st September, 2017

One of the most-anticipated launch of 2017 – the Tata Nexon compact SUV is all set to launch tomorrow on 21September, 2017. The new product from the house of Indian car manufacturer comes with a host of new age features, new set of engine, refined cabin and is based on the IMPACT design language, making it stand apart from the crowd.The new SUV will be offered in 4 trims –XE, XM, XT and XZ+ and with 2 engine options. There’s a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol motor with 110 hp of power and an all-new 1.5-litre diesel engine with 100 hp output. Both the engines are mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. An AMT unit will be added later.While we know all the details about the Nexon pertaining to features, colors and engines, it will all boil down to the pricing of the car, which is competing in a highly competitive compact SUV segment. Given the record of Tata Motors in the recent past, we are sure that the Nexon will undercut its rivals by at least Rs 50000, making it a value-for-money product.Once launched, the Tata Nexon compact SUV will compete against the giants of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford Ecosport, Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster.Keep a tab here to watch our live blog for all the timely updates from the launch event!