Tata Nexon Undercuts Maruti Vitara Brezza by Rs 1.5 Lakhs

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Photo Courtesy: Maruti Suzuki)

The long awaited launch of Tata Nexon compact SUV finally took place yesterday on 21September, 2017 and how. Nexon was launched at a staggering price of Rs 5.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base XE petrol version, while the top-of-the-line XZ+ diesel version goes up to Rs 9.45 lakhs. There are a total of 5 variants and 2 engine options to choose from.But what really surprised all was how the Nexon dominated its main rivals as far as pricing is concerned. One of its main rivals and the industry leader is the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza compact SUV that retails of Rs 7.24 Lakhs for the base diesel version and goes all the way up to Rs 9.9 Lakhs for the top-spec version (both ex-showroom, Delhi prices).This means that the Nexon undercuts the segment leader by at least Rs 1.5 lakhs on the base version and Rs 50000 on the top version. Now this can be a bit of unfair comparison considering Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is only available in the diesel version, while the Nexon is also available in petrol variant. This justifies the steep price difference.Then also, the Brezza is Rs 40000 expensive than the base XE diesel Nexon, which is priced for Rs 6.85 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes the Nexon cheapest compact SUV to buy in India, similar to the lines of other Tata products like the Tiago hatchback and the Tigor compact sedan, both of which are the cheapest products in their respective segments.It will be interesting to see how this price gap translates to the sales of the Nexon.