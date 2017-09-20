Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Tata Nexon Spec Comparison Review

Tata Nexon. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. (Photo Courtesy: Maruti Suzuki)

Tata Nexon interiors (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza interiors. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

With the Tata Nexon compact SUV launch slated on 21st September, 2017, Indian buyers will now have another option available when they are looking to buy a car that is powerful, spacious and can carry a family in comfort. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza too has been a well sought after car in this segment, and happens to be the best seller in the compact SUV segment.Following is a comparison of the two compact SUVs based on the specifications and the features they offer:Designed at Tata Motors’ in-house facility in Pune, the sub 4-meter compact SUV has a wide and strong stance because of the sloping roofline, big 16-inch alloy wheels and the flared wheel arches. The front end of the Nexon is bold, thanks to the projector headlamps which also come with nice looking Daytime running lights. From the back, the tail lights are all LEDs and the x-shaped ivory white accent makes gives the Nexon an instant recall factor.The compact SUV by Maruti Suzuki is inspired by its bigger sibling Suzuki Vitara. At the front the car gets a wide rectangular front grille and swept back headlamps. It also gets daytime running lights, projector headlamps and blacked out fog lamps mounting. The contrast coloured roof, wrap around tail lamps and flared wheel arches adds sportier element in the looks. At the back, it gets a hatch opening boot lid, silver bash plate and spoiler.The Tata Nexon comes with a push button start and electrically folding outside rear view mirrors. The star attraction, though, is the 6.5-inch floating touchscreen infotainment display which is connected to 8 speaker audio system designed by Harman. The Nexon gets the usual AUX, USB and Bluetooth connectivity, but will also come with Android Auto and Apple Carplay (to be launched later).The cabin of Vitara Brezza is quite similar to other Maruti Suzuki cars in the market. This compact SUV also comes with electrically folding OVRMs and push start-stop function. It also gets climate control system as seen on the Swift. The leather seats provide it a more upmarket feel. The car comes with 7-inch touchscreen multi-display screen as seen on other new Maruti offerings.The Tata Nexon is available with a new 1.2-litre turbocharged Revotron petrol engine and a new 4-cylinder 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq diesel engine. The diesel-powered Nexon produces 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of peak torque. The new petrol engine 110 hp and 170 Nm of peak torque. The engine now comes with an all-new 6-speed gearbox that makes for a better fuel economy on highways. The car offers three driving modes - Eco for better fuel efficiency, Sports for all-out performance and City – that manages to find a sweet spot between the both.The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes with only 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder, as seen on the Ciaz, that churns out 89 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. The engine on the compact SUV is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox.From the safety perspective, the car will have front dual airbags, ABS with EBD and Corner Stability Control. In addition, buyers can also get brake assist feature which helps when stopping in an emergency along with Isofix child seat mounts.In terms of safety, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets dual front airbags along with along with ABS with EBD.Tata Nexon outshines the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza in terms of features and as well as power. Both compact SUVs have quite same features inside the cabin but the Harman Kardon speaker system in the Tata Nexon provides better in-car experience. Nexon also dominates the segment in terms of performance, all thanks to its driving modes. But we also have to admit that Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been a segment leader for quite a long time now as it has strong road presence, overall packaging and a better brand to tag along. The Vitara Brezza is not the only rival of Tata Nexon, under this segment it also competes with the likes of Ford EcoSport and Renault Duster. Keep checking this space for Tata Nexon vs Ford EcoSport.