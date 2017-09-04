Tata Nexon XE Trim Spotted at Dealership, Launch Soon

Tata Nexon has managed to create all sorts of buzz ever since its first display at the 2016 Delhi Auto Expo and now, the car seems to have reached the dealerships as well – indicating an imminent upcoming launch. Interestingly, though, an image of the Nexon’s base model (XE trim) have surfaced online thanks to Facebook user Amit Kumar Pandey. The images show what all the car gets and misses out on as compared to the top-spec XZ+ trim we had tested prior to the car’s launch.The Tata Nexon will be available with a choice of two engine options – a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that come mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. In terms of power delivery, the petrol engine delivers 110 PS of power and 170 Nm of torque whereas the diesel unit produces 110 PS of power and 260 Nm of torque.The features, as visible from the images that the base trim of the Nexon misses out on, include the likes of projector headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), front fog lamps and steel rims instead of the fancy looking 16-inch alloy wheels. It still gets the white ceramic accents but misses out on the two-tone paint scheme, roof rails and gets black Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) and door handles.Inside, the car misses out on headrests for the rear seat passengers and is also expected to give the 6.5-inch floating touch screen a miss.It still remains to be seen as to how the company prices the Tata Nexon range and whether they make any changes on the list of features the base model misses out on. The answers will come at the time of the launch, watch this space for updates.